Season 2021 Clip (01:07)
14 hours ago BET BUZZ: Bling Bling! See The Millions Worth Of Jewelry Seen On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

BET BUZZ: Bling Bling! See The Millions Worth Of Jewelry Seen On The BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

As we rev up for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, we went digging in our archives to highlight some of the diamond jewels spotted at the ceremony.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows