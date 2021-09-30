Season 2021 Clip (01:03)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Squad Goals! Showcases Of Friendship And Unity At The BET Hip Hop Awards

BET BUZZ: Squad Goals! Showcases Of Friendship And Unity At The BET Hip Hop Awards

If you take a closer look at the star-studded ceremony, you will see how closely the award show resembles a family reunion!

COMMENTS

Next up

Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows