Season 2021 Clip (01:51)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: The Art Of The Come Up: Nas

BET BUZZ: The Art Of The Come Up: Nas

His seminal, game-changing, narrative masterpiece of a debut album, "Illmatic," initiated Nas' mind-blowing rise to hip hop superstardom.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows