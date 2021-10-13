Season 2021 Clip (01:38)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: 3 Takeaways From The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET BUZZ: 3 Takeaways From The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

BIA had no problem clapping back at her haters.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in shows