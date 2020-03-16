Season 2020 Clip (01:28)
23 hours ago BET Buzz: LeBron James Offers Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

BET Buzz: LeBron James Offers Support During Coronavirus Pandemic

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James vows to keep his Akron, Ohio, I Promise School network open to assist students and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in news