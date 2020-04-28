Season 2020 Clip (01:05)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Mariah Carey Fans Send "E=MC2" Album To Top of iTunes Chart

BET BUZZ: Mariah Carey Fans Send "E=MC2" Album To Top of iTunes Chart

Fans are showing their love and appreciation for Mariah Carey's album, "E=MC2," catapulting it to the top of the U.S. iTunes Top 200 chart 12 years after it's debut.

