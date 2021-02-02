Trending:
Yesterday

BET BUZZ: Ryan Coogler Signs Disney TV Deal With ‘Wakanda’ Series In The Works

A new exclusive five-year deal with Disney TV and Coogler’s Proximity Media confirms that the writer-director will develop a Wakanda-based Disney+ series.

