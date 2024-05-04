EXCLUSIVE: Biden Campaign Plans Black Media Rollout To Reach Black Voters
04/24/2024
Beginning on February 14, the campaign will run ads in battleground states and on several Black media platforms.
01:30
Black Country Artists Who Appear On Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Album
The highly-anticipated project features some of the genre's rising stars.
04/05/2024
01:32
Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter', Kevin Hart's Twain Prize, Jhené Aiko's Tour
Plus, the premiere of the “Bad Boys 4” trailer and Bresha Webb celebrates the birth of her new baby.
04/09/2024
01:23
5 Roles That Exemplify the Excellence of Louis Gossett Jr.
The award-winning trailblazer starred in films that showcased his dynamic range while charging Hollywood to produce films punctuated with diversity on screen and behind the camera.
04/09/2024
38:01
Remy Ma & Connie Diiamond Talk 'Ghetto & Ratchet' Remix + Women Killing the Rap Game
The dynamic duo hinted at the possibility of releasing music together.
04/09/2024
18:17
Tyla Talks Debut Album, Amapiano and Reppin' For South Africa
Tyla is the young African to win a Grammy Award.
04/12/2024
01:23
Reyna Roberts Talks How She Discovered Her True Self In Country Music
In 2023, she released her acclaimed debut album “Bad Girl Bible, Vol. 1”, cementing her status as one of the genre’s brightest stars.
04/17/2024
01:03
Jonathan Majors Sentenced to 1 Year of Counseling For Domestic Assault
Following convictions for assault and harassment against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, actor Jonathan Majors faces one year of domestic violence counseling and a permanent protection order.
04/17/2024
01:08
Angel Reese Has Declared for the WNBA Draft
The basketball star made the announcement in an interview with Vogue.
04/17/2024
28:02
Is Honey Bxby a Home Wrecker? She Talks Chaotic R&B, Side Chick Anthems & New Music!
Honey Bxby sets the record straight about the home wrecker accusations, her unique chaotic R&B style, and working with Busta Rhymes.
04/18/2024
07:30
BET Talks Presents: It Ain't Hard to Tell - The Illmatic Legacy
Many albums are considered but there's only one Illmatic.
04/19/2024
01:58
01:14
Shaquille O’Neal Shared Advice He Gave To Angel Reese After the WNBA Draft
The LSU star was selected by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Draft on April 15.
04/29/2024
01:22
Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy Returned After 14 Years
After 14 years, Reggie Bush is celebrating the return of his beloved Heisman Trophy.
04/29/2024
01:04
John Legend Rips Donald Trump to Shreds, Calls Him 'A Tried and True Racist'
The EGOT winner contends the former president is benefiting from a flawed system that oppresses Black people.
04/29/2024
01:07
Billionaire Robert F. Smith's Vista Equity Partners Sets $20B Funding Record
The AI-focused fund passes previous record of $17 billion raised in 2019.
04/29/2024
01:30
Brittney Griner Speaks For the First Time About Her Imprisonment In Russia
The WNBA star sat down for an emotional interview with Robin Roberts that will air on May 1 in a special edition of “20/20” on ABC.
04/29/2024
29:17
Danielle Pinnock on Faith, Inspiration from Viola Davis, and Body Courage in Her Acting Career
Ghosts’ star Danielle Pinnock talks faith, body positivity.
05/06/2024
01:14
Fat Joe Creates A Relief Fund To Help Families Suffering In Haiti
The 53-year-old rapper and humanitarian launched Fat Joe & Friends For Haiti to offer efficient and effective ways to support Haiti’s crisis and unrest.
05/07/2024
01:08
Spelman College Announces Angela Bassett As Commencement Speaker
The illustrious actress will speak to the Class of 2024, which includes 504 degree candidates.
05/07/2024
01:08
Pam Grier Wants To Work The Pole With Cardi B
The 74-year-old actress said, “I’m the pole dancer. She teaches me.”
05/07/2024
