Season 2020 Clip (02:49)
Yesterday BET BUZZ: Soul Train Awards ‘20: Five Artists Whose Careers Took Off After Appearing On The Soul Train Awards

BET BUZZ: Soul Train Awards ‘20: Five Artists Whose Careers Took Off After Appearing On The Soul Train Awards

To remind everyone that the Soul Train Awards has been a place for rising talent, here are five throwback performances from artists who went on to become household names.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music