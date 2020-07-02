Season 2020 Clip (01:03)
15 hours ago BET BUZZ: Will Smith Makes Movie Deal For Slave Drama 'Emancipation'

BET BUZZ: Will Smith Makes Movie Deal For Slave Drama 'Emancipation'

Apple has landed the rights to ‘Emancipation,’ a historical film about slavery that will star Will Smith and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in celebs