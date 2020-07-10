Season 2020 Clip (01:10)
13 hours ago BET BUZZ: Will Smith Was Called The N-Word By Cops

BET BUZZ: Will Smith Was Called The N-Word By Cops

Will Smith opened up about experiencing racism from police while growing up in Philadelphia, while talking to political commentator Angela Rye on her podcast on July 6.

