Trending:
Clip (02:19)
Yesterday BET Awards: BET Awards 2021 BET Her Award Poll Video

BET Awards: BET Awards 2021 BET Her Award Poll Video

Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win BET Her Award of 2021

COMMENTS

Next up

See More
Get More!

Recommended

Latest in music

BET Awards 2021

SUN JUNE 27 8P/7C

Host Taraji P. Henson

LIVE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC