Ne-Yo’s New Studio Album, ‘The Escape,’ Set To Release This Fall 06/23/2021
The 41-year-old is releasing his eighth album, "The Escape", around September or October.
Watching
01:30
Bruno Mars: Soul And Funk's Super-Talent
24 karat gold isn't bright enough to dull Bruno's star power.
06/19/2021
01:35
When Quality And Quantity Merge, Chris Brown Delivers Effortlessly
Craftsmanship. Choreography. Consistency. Need we say more?
06/20/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Video of the Year Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should winVideo of the Year of 2021
06/21/2021
01:12
Macy Gray Calls For U.S. Flag Redesign: "It Is Tattered, Dated, Divisive"
The Grammy-winning singer wants the flag to represent all states and all people in the U.S.
06/21/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 Best New Artist Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Best New Artist of 2021
06/22/2021
01:30
Keeping Us On Full: Here's Why Tank Is One Of R&B's Saviors
His vocal acrobatics, tone and sex appeal keeps music lovers coming back for more.
06/22/2021
02:44
Wale featuring Chris Brown - "Angles"
Wale teams up with Chris Brown to tap into his feelings in this music video for "Angles," directed by Daniel CZ.
06/25/2021
01:30
The Evolution Of Nas Is Triumphant, With The Bars To Back It Up
From his jaw-dropping story telling to his ear for hard-knocking beats, Nas' body of work speaks for itself.
06/21/2021
02:22
BET Awards 2021 Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award of 2021
06/23/2021
01:45
T-Pain Reveals His Four-Year Depression After Conversation With Usher
In a recent interview, T-Pain shared details of a conversation with Usher in 2013 that affected him for years after.
06/23/2021
01:14
01:30
Lil Baby Is The Voice Of The Streets And The Role Model It Always Needed
His flow, quality of music and cultural impact and relevance makes Lil Baby untamable.
01:33
BET Awards 2021: Here Are The Album Of The Year Nominees
From Chloe x Halle to Jazmine Sullivan, these nominees have earned the coveted nomination.
06/24/2021
01:33
BET Awards 2021: Here Are The Best Male R&B / Pop Nominees
From 6lack to Giveon, these artists have earned the coveted nomination.
06/24/2021
02:19
BET Awards 2021 BET Her Award Poll Video
Visitors to BET.com are asked to share their opinion on which artist should win BET Her Award of 2021
06/24/2021
01:33
BET Awards 2021: Here Are The Best Female R&B / Pop Nominees
From H.E.R. to SZA, these artists have earned a coveted nomination.
06/24/2021
01:37
This Is How DaBaby Took Over 2019 And Beyond
From viral curiosity with a dedicated fan base, this rap superstar is unstoppable.
06/25/2021
01:22
Mary J. Blige Reflects On Painful Childhood In New Documentary
The doc, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, explores Blige’s early days in the music industry and the making of her iconic 1994 sophomore album, "My Life."
06/24/2021
01:15
R. Kelly Taken to Brooklyn Detention Center From Chicago To Await Federal Trial
After two years of awaiting trial in a Chicago jail on charges that include federal child pornography and racketeering, R. Kelly has been moved to New York to face a jury.
06/25/2021
01:10
Ludacris Talks Expecting Baby No. 4 After Three Girls
The "Fast and Furious" star is expecting his fourth child and the second with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges.
06/25/2021
