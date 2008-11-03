- 20:35Sign in to Watch
S5 • E1
College Hill in ATLEight new students from various Atlanta schools begin their time together, sparks immediately fly between Anthony and Shavon, and Dru is uncomfortable with his new roommate.03/11/2008
S5 • E2
Hook Me UpDru continues to question whether Dorion is gay and later crosses the line with Ashley L. in the hot tub, and the housemates play a messy game of "hide-and-go-get-it."03/12/2008
S5 • E3
Groupie LoveAfter Ashley L. shut him down, Dru decides to invite some other women to the house, Sira opens up about her African background, and a broken toilet leads to a major argument.03/18/2008
S5 • E4
Fired UpThe women aren't amused when someone turns off their alarm clocks as a prank, Anthony spends the housemates' grocery money on strippers, and a trip to a nightclub is a bust.03/25/2008
S5 • E5
Camping JittersThe housemates are excited to go on a camping trip, but Dorion is wary of spending more time with his housemates, and Shavon opens up about her past.04/01/2008
S5 • E6
Where's the Love?Racist aggression forces the housemates to cancel their camping trip, a whitewater rafting trip turns into a battle of the sexes, and Ashley L. squabbles with Anthony.04/08/2008
S5 • E7
It's LudacrisThe housemates get a surprise visit from Ludacris, Dennis helps Dru lay down beats in the studio, and Ashley L.'s moodiness creates drama.04/15/2008
S5 • E8
Where You Been?Dorion is annoyed after Dru's hookup forces him out of their room, the housemates begin their work with the Ludacris Foundation, and Dennis goes missing.04/22/2008
S5 • E9
Unapologetic PlayaTensions between Dru and the rest of the house reach a boiling point when he hits on Dorian's girlfriend, then has phone sex in front of Ashley L.'s family.04/29/2008
S5 • E10
Take It Back!While the housemates deal with the fallout from Ashley L. and Dru's fight, they learn they're taking a trip overseas, and Dru has his first live performance.05/06/2008
About College Hill
College Hill is a reality series that documents life for a group of diverse co-eds as they attempt to live under the same roof.