Hip Hop Awards 2024: Lil Wayne’s Latest Collaborations Prove He’s Still the GOAT

10/11/2024

Lil Wayne’s recent features show why he’s still the GOAT of collaborations in the hip hop world.

01:01

Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested and Taken into Federal Custody

Sean “Diddy” Combs is arrested and placed in federal custody.
09/18/2024
01:00

Megan Thee Stallion Leads 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominations
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion tops 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
09/18/2024
01:00

Cardi B Defends Postpartum Workout

Cardi B responds to criticism of her postpartum workout shortly after giving birth.
09/18/2024
01:07

Sean “Diddy” Combs Denied Bail Again, Remains in Custody Until Trial

Diddy denied bail on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, stays in custody.
09/19/2024
01:20

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Best Producer of the Year Nominees
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Discover the top producers nominated for Best Producer of the Year at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/25/2024
01:02

Halle Berry Hosts Bad Wig Screening for ‘Never Let Go’

Halle Berry fans wore bad wigs at a screening of her latest film, ‘Never Let Go.’
09/25/2024
01:07

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Female Rappers Dominate Song of the Year Nominees
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Female rappers claim five of nine spots in the 2024 Hip Hop Awards Song of the Year category.
09/26/2024
01:14

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Emcees Poised for Multiple Wins Revealed
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake lead nominations at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/26/2024
01:08

Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Alchemist’s Best Collabs That Define His Genius
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

The Alchemist’s top collaborations prove why he’s a 2024 Producer of the Year contender.
09/27/2024
01:07

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the Nominees for Album of the Year
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Discover the top contenders for Hip Hop Album of the Year at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.
09/30/2024
01:04

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Hit-Boy’s Top 5 Hidden Gems
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Explore Hit-Boy’s top 5 underrated tracks before the Hip Hop Awards 2024.
09/30/2024
01:00

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Meet the 5 Veteran Nominees Shaping Hip-Hop
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Five hip-hop veterans are nominated at the 2024 Hip Hop Awards.
09/30/2024
01:05

Hip Hop Awards 2024: Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Megan Thee Stallion Battle for Artist of the Year
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Hip hop’s biggest stars face off—who will claim Artist of the Year at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024?
09/30/2024
01:36

BET Current: Good Times Star John Amos Passes Away at 84 After Iconic 50-Year Career

Good Times star John Amos dies at 84, Rich Homie Quan's family releases emotional posthumous video, Mary J. Blige announces 2025 tour, Pras Michél sues Lauryn Hill, and AJ Griffin leaves the NBA to pursue ministry.
10/03/2024
01:00

Hip Hop Awards 2024: A$AP Rocky’s Many Side Quests Beyond Music
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

From fashion to whiskey, A$AP Rocky’s ventures beyond rap prove he’s a true hustler in every field.
10/03/2024
01:01

Travis Scott to Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Award at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Travis Scott to be honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards for his cultural impact and creative contributions.
10/03/2024
01:01

Hip Hop Awards 2024: 50 Cent’s Deep Cuts That Cemented His Hip Hop and Entertainment Legacy
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Explore 50 Cent’s essential deep cuts that defined his influence, from rap dominance to entertainment mogul.
10/04/2024
01:03

Exclusive
08:08

Welcome to Rap City with Kanye West, T.I. and More Big Names
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Go back in time as Kanye West, Bow Wow, Lil Wayne, T.I. and more show off their freestyle skills on BET's long-running, fan-favorite show Rap City.
10/15/2024
Exclusive
16:44

BET Hip Hop Awards Lookback: Best Southern Hip Hop Performances
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024

Check out memorable BET Hip Hop Awards performances from Southern rappers Migos, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Ludacris and more.
10/17/2024
