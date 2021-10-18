Tiger Woods Seen Walking On His Own For The First Since Car Accident

Tiger Woods appears to be recovering after a Feb. 23 car accident.

Photos have surfaced of the legendary golfer walking for the first time without crutches since the crash. According to The Shadow League, the photo is from Oct. 9 and he was watching his son play golf, see below:

Back on Feb. 23, Woods, 45, had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Villanueva. He hit the median of the roadway careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Thankfully, he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

On Feb. 24, a statement was posted on Woods’ official Twitter account saying that he was “awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.” On that same day, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the crash was "purely an accident” and there would be no charges against Woods.