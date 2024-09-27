New Music Friday: NLE Choppa, Ciara & The Weeknd Start Up the Fire with New Hits
It’s Friday, and you know what that means—fresh tracks to fire up your weekend. NLE Choppa delivers his SLUT SZN project, Ciara and Busta Rhymes team up for a fun new single, The Weeknd reunites with Playboi Carti for another hit, and Stonebwoy teases more from his upcoming album. Check out who else made this week’s New Music Friday lineup below.
NLE Choppa - 'SLUT SZN'
NLE Choppa has been serving up hit after hit with his Slut SZN singles, building anticipation with each release. Now, he's finally dropped the full SLUT SZN project, packed with the high-energy tracks fans have come to expect. From bold anthems to unexpected collaborations, this release promises to take the season by storm.
The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti - "Timeless"
The Weeknd just released his highly anticipated new single "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti. The two performed the song for the first time at The Weeknd's one-night-only concert in São Paulo, Brazil earlier this month.
"Timeless" is the second single to arrive ahead of the Canadian singer's new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow.
Ciara ft. Busta Rhymes - "Wassup"
Ciara just dropped her latest single, “Wassup,” featuring Busta Rhymes. This marks her second release of the year, blending her ATL roots with a fresh Y2K-inspired sound. The high-energy track showcases Ciara’s ability to merge nostalgia with modern vibes, delivering a standout anthem for 2024.
Saweetie - "Is It The Way"
Saweetie has been on fire lately! The Bay Area rapper released her new single, “Is It The Way,” which samples Jill Scott’s classic hit, "The Way." In the song’s accompanying video, she turns heads on the streets of London, rocking haute couture and leaving the British boys in awe as she makes her stylish mark.
Stonebwoy (with Ginton) - "Jejereje"
Afro-Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy returns with "Jejereje," a captivating new single serving as a teaser for his highly anticipated sixth studio album set to drop next month, "Jejereje" immerses listeners in the rich heritage of Ghanaian folklore. With its fusion of street sounds, vibrant melodies, and rhythmic beats, the track pays homage to Ghana’s cultural roots, offering a powerful blend of traditional storytelling and modern musical flair that showcases Stonebwoy’s deep connection to his homeland's history.
Robin Thicke ft. Dream Doll - "I Know What To Do" Remix
As mentioned earlier, it’s been three years since Robin Thicke last released new music. Last month, he made a surprise return with the single “I Know What To Do.” Now, he’s back with an even bigger surprise—a remix of the track featuring DreamDoll, adding fresh energy to the smooth R&B groove. This collaboration is a bold move, marking Thicke's re-entry into the scene with a modern twist.
BIA ft Lil Yachty - "PISSED OFF"
BIA brings sharp lyricism and witty punchlines over the pulsing 808s of her new single “PISSED OFF,” perfectly complementing Lil Yachty’s high-pitched delivery with her own clever vocal twists. In the music video, the Medford rapper, draped in fur and joined by a crew—Lil Yachty included—hits the streets, expressing their frustrations with undeniable flair and style.
Montell Fish - 'CHARLOTTE'
Montell Fish just released his highly anticipated new album, CHARLOTTE. This project features collaborations with Clams Casino, Alex G, and Daniel Caesar, and is co-produced by his close collaborator Jacob Portrait.
CHARLOTTE is a raw and introspective collection of 10 tracks that delve into the complexities of love, ambition, and self-actualization. Through its poignant lyrics and evocative melodies, the album explores profound themes of memory, attachment, loss, and personal growth, offering listeners a deep psychological insight into the human experience.
FAVE - "No Games"
FAVE, a rising force in the music scene, has unleashed her latest single, “No Games." Written during a creative retreat in Uganda, the track delivers bold lyrics and addictive hooks, making it clear that the Nigerian singer means business. “No Games” is a confident declaration of self-worth, with standout lines like “Can’t you see I’m fire, I’m goated, I’m all that you need...” serving as a powerful reminder of her undeniable talent.
Monaleo - 'Throwing Bows'
Monaleo continues to break barriers as one of hip-hop’s rising female voices. The Houston native just dropped her latest EP, Throwing Bows, a 10-track project featuring collaborations with Kaliii, Texas Boyz, Sauce Walka, Stunna 4 Vegas, and Baby Kia.
LB Malique (with Lukas Graham) - "Seven Years"
LG Malique delievered a striking reimagining of the hit single "Seven Years" with none other than the song's orginial creator Lukas Graham. Malique interpolate's the 2015 song with his own story of struggle, growth, and resilience.
Mickey Guyton - House on Fire
Mickey Guyton just released her new album House On Fire, a heartfelt project she describes as a labor of love. The album serves as a tribute to her husband, son, and family, reflecting the deep personal connections that inspired its creation.
