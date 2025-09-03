‘RHOP’ Karen Huger Freed Early From Prison

Karen Huger’s drunk driving case has come to a close after months of legal proceedings, treatment, and time behind bars.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 62, was arrested in March 2024 when she crashed into a street sign just three miles from her home. Body camera footage from the scene showed Huger stumbling and slurring her words as she spoke with officers. She admitted to having “a couple of beers” and also brought up her RHOP reunion host Andy Cohen during the interaction.

Huger faced multiple charges, including DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life, and person, and recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for safety. Other charges listed were failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving in excess of a reasonable and prudent speed, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and failing to notify the administration of a change of address within 30 days.

In December, a Maryland jury found Huger guilty on all counts except reckless driving. Her then-attorney, A. Scott Bolden, reacted to the verdict in a statement to PEOPLE , saying, “We continue to reserve Mrs. Huger’s right to an appeal and intend to pursue justice on her behalf fully. We appreciate your support and prayers for Mrs. Huger and her family at this time.”

The following month, Huger entered a private recovery program in Florida, later explaining she wanted to “get to the bottom” of “taking antidepressants and drinking.” Because of that program, her sentencing was delayed, and she missed the RHOP season 9 reunion. In two separate video appearances, she told fans, “No, I’m not an alcoholic, let’s be clear. Do as I say, not as I do.”