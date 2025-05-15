The W Returns: Inside the 2025 WNBA Season With A’ja, Angel, Caitlin, and Paige

With the 29th WNBA season on the horizon, the year is primed to be another outstanding one for the league. Since the league’s inception in 1996, the “W” has been built on a foundation of skills and fierce competition, and this season will add another compelling chapter to the league's storied history.

As teams gear up for tip-off, fans across the globe are looking forward to witnessing dazzling feats of athleticism, intense rivalries, and dynamic basketball that the WNBA is known for. Whether you’re a seasoned fan or brand new to watching the league, you don’t want to miss some of the most talented athletes in the world competing at the highest level.

Leading up to the season opener, BET.com spoke with A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese , Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, and the Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers about why this season will be one to remember.

Wilson, a two-time WNBA champion and a three-time league MVP, spoke about her expectations for her sophomore season in the league and how she’s prepared her body during the off-season.

“It's pretty much my whole off-season. That's what I kind of gear towards. I give myself some time to rest, to make sure that I'm ready to do my job, because that's what it's all about at the end of the day, so I'm prepared for anything,” Wilson said. “It just trained my body, and that's pretty much it. I enjoy being out there on the court as long as I can, so I just go out there and enjoy every moment. I don't take it for granted, so I take every opportunity on the court very seriously.”

Wilson also shared what attribute she’s been working on, which she hopes will pay big dividends for the Aces’ success.

“For me, I worked on patience. Patience, patience, patience. Obviously, I sharpened some of the tools in my offensive box, and I'm working on my defense. Give me some time. Becky,” she laughed, referring to Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon. “But I really just worked on patience. Everything else is going to flow. The game is going to be the game. So I will figure it out either way.”

Coming off a strong rookie campaign, Reese shared how new players and a new coach, Tony Brown, have changed the team’s environment.

"Coming from last year, I didn't know what to expect. Now there's a standard coming in every day and just bringing energy and working hard every drill, every rep, going hard every day. That's the expectation.” Reese said. “Everybody wants to get better, and being around a group that just wants to see everyone to be better, in every area, in every aspect, is really fun to be around. And we’re all competitive. We want to win every drill. Everything is a competition.”

Reese also spoke about recovery from her broken wrist that cut short her rookie season and playing for Unrivaled, the women’s 3on3 pro league.

“I ended my season with an injury, and then getting back and coming to Unrivaled and being around vets, soaking up so much information was the best,” she explained. “Being in the facility during recovery, and having gym time, being able to get better, and just having so much accessibility, I was thrilled, and I didn't take it for granted.”

Clark, who took home the Rookie of the Year trophy, talked about looking forward to stepping into a larger leadership role with Fever in her second year.

“I think, for myself, going into year two, I think it’s about being a good leader. When you're the point guard, you've got to be the strongest voice on the floor. I think at times, that's where I struggled last year. Coming in as a rookie like you don't know when to use your voice and you don't know when to listen to your vets. You don't know the best way to handle a lot of those situations,” Clark shared. “So I think just learning and growing through that was important. Being a really good leader is my main goal. Obviously, I want to play good basketball, but I think winning is the most fun part of it. So that's what it is for me.”

Bueckers, who is fresh from winning an NCAA championship at UCONN, spoke about making the transition from collegiate ball to the “W.”

“The city itself has been very welcoming, and the organization has been very welcoming. They've done a great job of taking care of the players with all the resources that you need to be successful in terms of recovery, which is important going from season to season,” Bueckers said. “It's been fun getting to know new people and building new relationships within the organization.”

“The biggest adjustment is the pace of the game and the level of physicality in the pros. I'm learning every single day, and it's something that I'm going to adjust to and handle every single practice and every single game,” she continued. “I will lean on the coaches, my teammates around me, for guidance and help on how to handle everything,”