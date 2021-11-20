Young Dolph’s Annual Turkey Giveaway Continues

Following his tragic murder on Wednesday (November 17), Young Dolph’s supporters and members of the Memphis community are carrying on his legacy by putting on an annual turkey give away the rapper has been participating in for years.

On Friday, volunteers gathered at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in the Castalia Heights neighborhood where Dolph grew up. Pastor Rodney Herron said he had a huge impact in South Memphis.

“He had a big heart for the community he come from,” Herron said, according to WREG. “His death wasn’t in vain. He still giving hope in the community even though he gone. His legacy gonna continue with people he left memories in their hearts.”

Fellow rapper Snupe Bandz was also in attendance, wearing the chain Dolph gave him less than a year ago.

“When he signed me, he gave it to me,” he told the news station. “Like this is what he would have wanted us to do, keep it going. Like he’s living through us now so we gotta keep it going.”

George Barnes, who went to the giveaway to get a turkey, says he really appreciates the event.

“I got (my turkey) here,” he said, smiling. “Gonna put it in some grease, get it right and then I’ll invite y’all over.”

The turkey giveaway comes as Memphis police released photos of the two suspects wanted in Young Dolph’s shooting death.

The pair of suspects are seen getting out of a white, two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns and wearing sweatshirts, as they approach the Memphis rapper. Investigators say the two suspects shot him several times before fleeing.