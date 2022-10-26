Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments
Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell, could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits.
At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the singer-songwriter is up against many icons, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, PJ Morton, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and T-Pain for the “Certified Soul Award.” Before we can find out who will take home the distinguished honor, take a look back at some of Maxwell’s most memorable Soul Train performances.
“Sumthin’ Sumthin’”
In 1997, Maxwell gave an unforgettable performance of his hit single “Sumthin’ Sumthin’” during a vintage episode of Soul Train with host Dorien Leon Wilson. The track was released as the third single from his debut album, Urban Hang Suite and peaked at no. 22 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales.
“Living Legend Medley”
In 2021, Maxwell accepted the “Living Legend” award given to industry veterans whose influences on sound and the overall culture are evident. He later delivered a dynamic performance of old and new hits, including “Bad Habits,” “Lifetime,” “Sumethin’ Sumethin,” and his latest single, “Off.”
"Matrimony: Maybe You"
In 1998, the legendary entertainer gave an electrifying performance of “Matrimony: Maybe You” at the 4th Annual Lady of Soul Awards. Maxwell released the classic record as the follow-up single to "Luxury Cococure,” his sophomore studio album Embrya.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Sunday, November 27 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.