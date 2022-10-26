Soul Train Awards 2022: Maxwell’s Most Memorable Soul Train Performance Moments

Neo-Soul pioneer, Maxwell , could be returning to the Soul Train Awards stage after earning a nomination for the “Certified Soul Award.” Last year, the legendary entertainer accepted the “Living Legends” honor before serenading viewers with a medley of hits.

At the Soul Train Awards 2022, the singer-songwriter is up against many icons, including Chaka Khan, Charlie Wilson, Diana Ross, Mary J. Blige, PJ Morton, Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers, and T-Pain for the “Certified Soul Award.” Before we can find out who will take home the distinguished honor, take a look back at some of Maxwell’s most memorable Soul Train performances.