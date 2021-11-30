Miami High School Football Player Dies In Police Custody After Car Chase

Just a week after 16-year-old Christopher Walls died in police custody after a car chase that lead to a crash, his family and friends are demanding answers and justice.

CBS Miami reports that according to Miami-Dade police, Walls allegedly carjacked a driver in Broward County and led officers on a chase that went into Miami-Dade. Eventually, authorities say, the teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a fence. He was then taken into custody by Hollywood, Florida police but became unconscious a short time later.

Walls was pronounced dead at Hialeah Hospital after being transported there.

“We wanted to show him that we care for him,” his friend Destiny Werby said at a vigil for Walls, according to CBS Miami. “He was a good person. He was never bad.”

According to WPLG, Walls was a popular football player at Hallandale High School in Broward County.

Walls’ friends and family contend that the young man was violently arrested and are demanding accountability.

“You never know when your loved one is leaving,” a family member of Walls said to the news station. “And it is just very shocking because Chris out of all the people, I just never expected anything to happen to him.”

A witness who recorded a video of the incident says it shows police officers beating up Walls after he crashed.

“You could see them just kicking him in the head, kicking him in the side, kicking him everywhere and it was just total shock,” the witness told WPLG.