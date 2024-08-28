Keefe D’s Bond Request Denied Again as Judge Cites Potential Cover-Up of Bail Funds

On Tuesday (Aug 27), a Nevada judge denied another attempt to release Duane “Keefe D” Davis ahead of his murder trial in connection to the shooting death of Tupac Shakur, citing concerns about a possible cover-up regarding the legality of the funds used for Davis’ $750,000 bail.

Clark District Court Judge Carli Kierny rejected the request despite a lawyer for the former Los Angeles gang leader offering additional documentation to prove the bail money was legally obtained.

Kierny said she remained doubtful after she received two identical letters, allegedly from an entertainment company, claiming that Cash “Wack 100” Jones wired the funds in exchange for his services. The judge noted that one letter had a name unrelated to the company, while the other featured a misspelled name and a return address associated with a doctor's office.

The situation took a turn when Carl Arnold, Davis’ attorney, informed the judge that the bail bond agent used by Davis had given the entertainment company standardized instructions for the letters, suggesting he could testify to their authenticity.

In response, prosecutor Binu Palal criticized the bond agent, alleging that he might have committed a felony by submitting “a false document to this court.”

Davis was taken into custody last July after the Las Vegas SWAT team executed a search warrant “concerning the murder” at his home.

At the publishing of this article, he remains one of the last living eyewitnesses and the only person ever to be charged in connection with 2Pac’s 1996 death.