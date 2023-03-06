No Timetable Set For Ja Morant's Return To Action

It may be a while before Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets on an NBA court again.

According to the Associated Press, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers that the two-time All-Star must be held accountable for his most recent actions, so there’s no timetable for his return.

The NBA is investigating the latest of these incidents, an Instagram video posted to Morant’s account early Saturday morning which showed him in a Denver nightclub following the team’s game against the Denver Nuggets holding what appeared to be a gun. If the league determines wrongdoing, Morant could be fined or even suspended.

In a statement, Morant said he accepts responsibility for his actions and would take time away to get some help.

“He understands he’s made some difficult decisions and poor choices in the past that he’s got to account for,” Jenkins said of Morant who is in his fourth year in the league. “He’s definitely embracing the mistakes that he’s made but only time will tell. We’re going to support him and we’re going to hold him accountable to make those changes.”

“We love him, we want what’s best for him, we support him,” Jenkins continued. “It’s going to be a difficult process but we’ve got a great group to get through this.”

Morant was the subject of an NBA investigation following a Jan. 29 home game against the Indiana Pacers that led to one of the player’s friends being banned from the FedEx Forum for a year. Media outlets reported that Pacers players saw a red dot pointed at them and a security guard thought it might be a laser attached to a gun.

The NBA confirmed that people were banned from the stadium, but found no evidence anyone was threatened with a weapon.