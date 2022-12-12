Audience Member Yelled Racial Slur During Detroit Symphony Orchestra Performance
During a recent performance by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, an audience member hurled a racial slur.
According to The Detroit News, the exact slur is unknown, but the incident took place during a Dec. 9 performance of A Charlie Brown Christmas: Cyrus Chestnut & Friends, a one-night-only event.
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra released a statement on Facebook. “The DSO is deeply disappointed by an incident that took place towards the end of Friday night’s concert when an audience member shouted a racial slur,” the statement began.
“Racism and bigotry have no place in Orchestra Hall, and behavior like this is unacceptable. We are currently investigating and will enact a permanent ban once we identify the ticketholder [sic]. Live music is a profoundly human experience that taps into our emotions and provides us all with a sacred space for listening. We apologize that this space was violated. We appreciate our audiences so much and hope to see you back at Orchestra Hall soon.”
The orchestra is trying to identify the person responsible, and plan to "enact a permanent ban."