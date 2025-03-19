'The Oval': God Fearing Nancy is Gone

We have arrived at the midseason finale of “The Oval” season 6. This episode picks up at Nancy and Richard’s house with the police arresting the latter. Nancy is feeling really good right about now, threatening to move forward with her plans to tell the truth and get Richard locked up. Sam fails to talk her out of it and only just gets her more riled up when he tries. She blows up his spot, in front of Dale and Sharon, and probably the neighbors too, about sleeping with the first lady, and she definitely shouldn’t have done that. Sam makes it clear to Nancy that this won’t end the way she thinks it will.

Eli and Simone have a rough go of trying to have a conversation. Simone tells Eli that he should make a move on Hunter now instead of giving him 10 more hours. Eli tells her that she’s giving bad advice and summons Bobby to take her home, and f--ck her. Like, he says this out loud. Rude. Anyway, Simone responds by delivering a firm slap before storming off.

Eventually, Simone ends up in the kitchen with Priscilla. They start talking and vibing about being scorned women and Simone says she would have never cheated on Eli if he hadn’t done it to her. Bobby interrupts their conversation when he shows up to collect Simone, but then Lily, who spotted him in the hallway, joins in and starts talking about how she wants to compare notes about Bobby. This is a mess. She goes into the story about her affair with Bobby. Eventually, we find out that Priscilla and Bobby didn’t have sex, but it was still a flirtation, and ultimately, Bobby isn’t into this discussion. He blows up at them and tells them that they were all different circumstances, and storms out of the room. The ladies linger and crack up and talk about how Bobby being annoyed turns them on.