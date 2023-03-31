Hussle & Motivate: Celebrate The Life Of Nipsey Hussle With These 10 Tracks From The Emcee, Entrepreneur & Activist

Released a little over a month before Hussle's death, "Racks in the Middle'' is a joint collaboration with one of his first big co-signs Roddy Ricch alongside Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy. The record has the rapper/entrepreneur discussing all of his success with classic bars like "Another million dollar bail, that's just some regular shit/ See my granny on a jet, some shit I'll never forget / Next day we flew to Vegas, with my Puma connects." The record would earn Hussle his first Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance a year later.