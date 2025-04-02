Barack Obama Photobombs Unexpecting Family In D.C.

A family photoshoot in Washington, D.C. received a surprise appearance from the former 44th President.

On Monday, March 31, the young son, Preston, and daughter, Belle, of Portia Moore were taking pictures at the Tidal Basin reservoir when former President Barack Obama walked into the frame. According to NBC 4 Washington , photographer Briana was snapping away when Obama was spotted walking with a security guard.

“It was perfect,” Moore recalled. “Of course, I’m paying attention to my son, making sure he doesn’t run into the water. He’s 20 months old.”

Noticing the politician was Moore’s husband, although Moore was focused on keeping her children safe as they stood beneath a cherry blossom tree. “My husband’s like, ‘That’s Obama!’ I didn’t know what he was saying. I was like, ‘Yeah, whatever. I’m looking at Preston right now,’” she said.

But when her husband once again informed her about the Obama sighting, Briana confirmed that she got Obama in a couple of shots. The photographer shared that while she usually edits out people in the background, she plans on keeping the original pictures with the former president.

He also acknowledged them in a repost of the pictures in his Instagram Story. "Preston and Belle, I hope you enjoyed peak bloom! My bad for stepping into the shot,” he wrote.