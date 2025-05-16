STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Celebrity

Nene Leakes Reveals Missed Opportunity to Join ‘The Real’

The ‘RHOA’ star says she passed on the spot, which went to Loni Love.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
May 16, 2025 / 9:22 AM

An opportunity to co-host former talk show ‘The Real’ ended for Nene Leakes shortly after it was presented to her.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ hosted a new episode of ‘The Nene Leakes Show,’ which premiered on Wednesday, May 14. One of the episode’s guests was Tamar Braxton, who was unaware that Leakes was in consideration for the show she previously co-hosted. From 2013 to 2022, ‘The Real’ ran for eight seasons on Fox before its cancellation. 

“I was asked to be on ‘The Real’ and this was in the beginning of the process of them casting,” Leakes said around the 33-minute mark of the video below.

“I'm sure it was Tamar and the other girls, but I was asked to be one of the first girls when the show first originally started,” Leakes continued. “I had the contract and I ended up not doing ‘The Real’ and they ended up casting Loni Love.” 

Since Leakes was still a cast member on ‘RHOA,’ she stuck with the show and turned down ‘The Real.’ Leakes even recalled the eventual cast going to dinner to get to know each other. But Leakes’ decision to turn down the show shocked Braxton, who said, “I wish they would’ve told me.” 

“I had a hand in creating the show. That’s why I’m saying I wished they would’ve told me that because I wouldn’t have casted Big Back Cadillac,” she said, shading Love. “We probably would’ve been in our tenth season by now.”

Leakes, who’s an original member of ‘RHOA,’ has been on the hit Bravo series since it began in 2008, although she’s taken occasional hiatuses throughout its sixteen-season run.

NeNe Leakesthe realReal Housewives of Atlanta

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.