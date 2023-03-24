Nike Air Max Day: 7 of the Most Classic Air Max References in Hip-Hop

Nike debuted its “Air Max 1” trainer in 1987, introducing a new technology--an air-cushioned bubble—that would not only provide comfort but would ultimately stand the test of time. The footwear shifted the culture, and hip-hop rarely missed its opportunity to pay homage.

That same year, legendary Bronx emcee KRS-One is noted as being one of the first rappers to reference Nike on Boogie Down Productions’ “Dope Beat” when the legendary emcee made his footwear stance clear, stating: "I represent my DJ Scott LaRock, D-Nice, the beat box. I only wear Nike's, not Adidas or Reeboks.” Many rappers followed suit many years later, including Newark native Redman shouted out the sneaker directly in his popular record, “I’ll Bee Dat.”

Even in recent years, emcees globally, some of whom weren’t even born when the sneaker was released, have mentioned the famous shoe from Brooklyn native Jay Critch, who rapped about it in a track called “Yoshi” to UK artist Big H who pays tribute with his single “Nike Air Max” featuring President T and Bossman Birdie. The song celebrates the legacy of the influential footwear and is dubbed a “Nike Air anthem.”

Since the inaugural celebration on March 24, 2014, exactly 27 years after the Air Max 1 launch, Nike and sneakerheads have honored the iconic silhouette and all its contributors. This year’s festivities fall on Sunday (March 26th,) but before then, check out this quick list of some of the most classic references to the iconic sneaker in hip-hop.