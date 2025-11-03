Winnie Harlow Responds After Whitney Houston Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash

Winnie Harlow apologized after receiving backlash for her Whitney Houston Halloween costume.

The costume was from her appearance at the 2001 BET Awards ceremony, when she received the Lifetime Achievement award.

The moment has been embedded in pop culture history with her signature dance as she proceeded to the podium for the speech itself, with the clip resurfacing on social media every few months.

After posting a clip, re-enacting the infamous moment in her costume, fans were not pleased with Harlow and the model was met with backlash from social media.

Despite the criticism, some fans shared their love for the moment and shared opinions on the outrage.

The 31-year-old responded to comments last night (November 2), first acknowledging the support and positive comments from social media and how she “loved” seeing people enjoy her Halloween looks.

She continued, explaining how she wasn’t mocking the deceased superstar, and how the clip has “always been a favorite moment” of hers.

“She was radiant, funny, confident, and captivating,” the supermodel wrote in her Instagram stories.

She continued to express how the moment is iconic, and how she recites lines from the moment often, before giving Houston her flowers, calling her a “queen,” and sharing that if social media just acknowledges her struggles, they are missing her “charisma, humor, talent, personality, and wit.”

You can read her full response below.