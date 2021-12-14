Black Women Are Leaving the Workforce at the Highest Rates of Any U.S. Demographic, Report Says

Despite what’s being called a recovery from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Black women and Black teens 16-19 are facing greater hardship in the workplace.

According to a report on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’s findings by the Brookings Institution, from November 2020 to November 2021 there was an overall positive trend for employment. However, the Black teen unemployment rate jumped from 16.1 percent in October 2021 to 21.9 percent in November 2021, a rate that is 12.6 percentage points higher than the current rate for white teens. Black teens have the highest 13-month average unemployment rate, at 17.15 percent.

Retail and hospitality- industries that are the primary employers of teens—have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Restaurants and retail outlets have reopened but are struggling to hire and retain all workers. Despite these likely employment opportunities, these openings do not seem to be benefiting Black teens.

But the biggest news is the dramatic drop in the number of Black women in the labor force. —a phenomenon likely driven by ongoing disruptions to child care. Beyond this change to labor force participation, ongoing concerns include the effects of inflation and the uncertainties of the pandemic with the arrival of the omicron variant.

The return to in-person school instruction for most of the kids in the US has coincided with a huge increase in Black women exiting the labor force. Between October and November, the labor force participation rate for Black women dropped to 60.3 percent, a 1.5 percentage point dip which effectively erases the gains from earlier in the year.