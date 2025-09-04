Rolling Ray Dead at 28 as Zeus Network Confirms His Passing

It is with our condolences that we report the passing of social media star, Rolling Ray.

The Zeus Network shared a post confirming the death of the 28-year-old social media star, who was two days shy of turning 29-years-old at the time of his death.

“Sending our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and fans of Raymond Harper, affectionately known as Rolling Ray on ‘Bobby I Love You Purr’,” the company wrote on the photo.

“Your memory will forever live with us here at Zeus!”

“#RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND & #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray. Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER! From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always! Sending Prayers & Condolences to his loved ones!"

TMZ reported that Harper’s mother confirmed his death with the outlet, however, his cause of death remains unknown. She also shared a Facebook post announcing the news.

“It is with a heavy heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray (@Iamrollingray) has gone home to be with the Lord. I thank everyone who has called or texted; this is going to be a long road. Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest. Only God knows.”