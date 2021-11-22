Cardi B Sets The Stage On Fire Hosting The American Music Awards

Fireworks went off when Cardi B took to the stage Sunday (Nov. 21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, setting the tone for the excitement she stirred at the American Music Awards.

Borrowing a famous line from Oprah Winfrey, Cardi told the roaring audience, “You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!”

“I’m lying. Y’all get nothing,” she joked, as the crowd erupted in laughter.

After breaking the ice, Cardi admitted that she was a bit anxious.

“I ain’t gonna lie. I’m nervous. I’m shaking,” she said, though it wasn’t apparent.

A five-time AMA winner, the Bronx rapper was making her debut at the award show, according to PEOPLE.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi said in a statement.. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!"

Here’s a clip of Cardi opening the show.