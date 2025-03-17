HBCU March Madness 2025: Norfolk State Leads Historic NCAA Tournament Bid for Black Colleges

MEAC

NORFOLK STATE WOMEN’S

Michael Vick has gotten a fair share of media coverage since he was named Norfolk State University’s head football coach a few months ago. And rightfully so, he’s obviously a legend in his own right. But there’s another “Vick” legend emerging right before our eyes in Norfolk, who’s already accomplished what the former NFL star is striving for: multiple MEAC championships and a place on the national stage. For the third year in a row, the Norfolk State Lady Spartans are going dancing after sweeping the MEAC regular season and tournament titles and earning another automatic bid.

Helmed by three-time MEAC coach of the year, Larry Vickers, Norfolk State led the conference in scoring, while also being the MEAC’s best defensive team. The engine that makes this team run: their 5’5” graduate point guard Diamond Johnson—a bonafide star in her second year with the program after transferring from NC State ahead of the 2023-24 season. Last year, Johnson earned All MEAC First Team and Newcomer of the Year honors—this year, she was even better.

She earned MEAC Player of the Year honors and was also an All-Defensive Team selection, averaging about 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals a game.

And make no mistake about it—Diamond Johnson isn’t the only one shining on the team. Senior forward Kierra Wheeler was a fellow First-Team All-MEAC and All-Defensive Team selection. And sophomore guard Anjanae Richardson earned Third-Team All-MEAC and Sixth Player of the Year laurels. This team is all-around, just, nice.

“It was a lot of hard work, but we knew the group that was coming in. We brought seven returners back—5 starters. We knew we were gonna be more mature than last year, and we just upped it,” Johnson said postgame following the MEAC championship. “We went from 13-1 [in the conference] to 14-0; we went from 27-6 [overall] to 30-4. We just had set goals, and we knew we could accomplish them if we could just stick together, be confident, and remain a top dog. It’s easy to get complacent, but we didn’t.”

Now, they’re set for their toughest test yet—an experienced Maryland squad who just earned their 15th straight NCAA Tournament bid, and who will be hosting the first two rounds. But the Lady Spartans aren’t satisfied with merely making the Tournament. They’re battle-tested following a grueling non-conference schedule and notching a few Power 5 wins along the way.

And while Norfolk State is no place for moral victories, one thing stands true: Regardless of how they fare in the Tournament, Norfolk State women’s basketball has become the standard of HBCU hoops.

NORFOLK STATE MEN’S

The Norfolk State men’s basketball team has been maintaining the standard of excellence set by the Norfolk State women’s, and are also headed to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. After suffering an upset last season in the conference tournament at the hands of Howard, they bounced back this year and swept the MEAC regular season and MEAC Tournament. They have a well-rounded roster: their 6’2” guard from Harlem and transfer from Murray State, Brian Moore Jr., earned First-Team All-MEAC and Newcomer of the Year honors; Christian Ings, a true human highlight reel , earned Third-Team All-MEAC honors; and their 6’11” senior, Kuluel Mading, earned All-Defensive Team honors.

As they’re set to play the 1-seed Florida Gators on Friday, Norfolk State will be a major underdog. But let’s not forget: Norfolk State men’s basketball is responsible for arguably the biggest win in the history of HBCU basketball, when they pulled off the huge upset of 2-seed Missouri in the 2012 NCAA Tournament . Can they tap back into that magic?

SWAC

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY WOMEN’S

In Baton Rouge, championship banners hang as quiet reminders of past glory, and another one just joined the rafters. Southern University is building something special, and after once again winning the SWAC, they’re going dancing for the second time in three years.

Under the steady hand of head coach Carlos Funchess (this year’s SWAC Coach of the Year), the Lady Jaguars are becoming the north star of the conference. Leading the charge on the court is senior guard and former Temple University transfer, Aniya Gourdine, who earned All-SWAC Second-Team honors this year.

“A lot of people don’t see [us] spending hours in the weight room in the summer or running suicides or line drills,” Funchess said in the SWAC postgame press conference. “Getting up 400 or 500 shots…getting in early in the morning, at 5:30 to get some extra shots in. People don’t see that. …When you start doing this from June 3 until [now], it’s a lot of man hours that’s been put into this.”

Southern will face off in the First Four against UC San Diego on Wednesday, March 19, in search of the program’s first-ever Tournament victory.

ALABAMA STATE MEN’S

Unlike the other HBCU programs in the Tournament this year, the Alabama State men’s team hasn’t danced in over a decade; the last time they made the NCAA Tournament was in 2011. But, this Alabama State squad is one of the hottest teams in the country, having won 10 out of their last 11 games en route to a SWAC championship. At the core of the team’s run is their 6’3” redshirt sophomore guard, Amarr Knox, a First-Team All-SWAC selection.