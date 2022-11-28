New Music Monday: Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes From Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo & Babyface Ray

Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis.

Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.

You'll find a familiar (and not-so-familiar) array of artists, emerging music, and a diverse range of genres as well. So, without further ado, here are ten new records that you should kick off your week with — led by Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, and Babyface Ray.

This week we bring you “Just Wanna Rock”, an up-tempo new single from Lil Uzi Vert, which incorporates the Philly rapper’s trademark melodic voice into a song with a fitting title. G Herbo’s “All That” is much bleaker in tone – something not uncommon for the Chicago spitter, but features an excellent Kodak Black verse to finish it off, continuing his prolific run of solo and guest verses lately. Additionally, Detroit’s Babyface Ray taps BLXST and Nija for “Spend It” which trades bars with vocal appearances from the track’s featured artists that come together beautifully.

Additionally, Fredo Bang’s “Free Thug”, Jacquees’ “Still That” and Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada’s “Iced Tea” made our list, among others.

Check it out below.