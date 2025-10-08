An Uber Driver Shot A 16-Year-Old Girl Multiple Times Over A Canceled Trip

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during a confrontation with a male Uber driver outside a Waffle House in Dunwoody, Georgia, according to police.

11Alive reports that the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the restaurant, where authorities said the altercation stemmed from the driver telling a group of five teenage girls that they could not all properly fit in his vehicle.

“They argued with the driver about (the) refusal and who should cancel the trip with Uber,” a Dunwoody Police Department statement said. “The argument escalated, one of the females threatened to kill the driver and struck (the driver) in the face.”

Authorities identified the driver as 38-year-old Meredith Grundy. Police said video footage shows the victim was shot after leaving the car and turning her back toward it. The arrest warrant states she was shot four times across the body—in the shoulder, buttocks, and legs.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Grundy faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

Uber said in a statement shared with 11Alive, “Our thoughts are with the rider as she recovers from this horrifying attack. We removed the driver’s access to the platform as soon as this was reported to us, and we stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”