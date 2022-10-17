WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Haitian Musician Mikaben Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage During A Performance In Paris

The cause of death is still unknown; he was 41.

(Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Mikaben
By Ty Cole
October 17, 2022 / 2:46 PM

Haitian artist Mikaben has passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance in Paris, France, over the weekend.

The Accor Arena confirmed the news on Sunday evening after tweeting a statement.

The statement, written in French, says, “Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.”

He is survived by two children and his wife, Vanessa, who is currently carrying their third child.

The singer was 41.

music newscelebrity newsMusician

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.