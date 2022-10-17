Haitian Musician Mikaben Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage During A Performance In Paris

Haitian artist Mikaben has passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance in Paris, France, over the weekend.

The Accor Arena confirmed the news on Sunday evening after tweeting a statement.

The statement, written in French, says, “Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.”

He is survived by two children and his wife, Vanessa, who is currently carrying their third child.