Haitian Musician Mikaben Passes Away After Collapsing On Stage During A Performance In Paris
The cause of death is still unknown; he was 41.
Haitian artist Mikaben has passed away after collapsing on stage during a performance in Paris, France, over the weekend.
The Accor Arena confirmed the news on Sunday evening after tweeting a statement.
The statement, written in French, says, “Last night during the Carimi concert, one of the singers, Michael Benjamin, Mikaben of his artist name died following a malaise on stage and despite the intervention of the emergency services.”
He is survived by two children and his wife, Vanessa, who is currently carrying their third child.
The singer was 41.