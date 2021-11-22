3 Classic Records From ‘Soul Cypher’ Performer Elle Varner

Elle Varner has one of those powerhouse voices that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The vocalist released her debut single “Only Wanna Give It to You” that shot to the No. 4 spot on the US Billboard Hot 200, instantly winning over R&B and soul fans.

This year, the “Don’t Wanna Dance” singer will appear in the 2021 Soul Train Awards “Soul Cypher” alongside some of the best in the genre, including Musiq Soulchild and Jac Ross for an exciting performance we can’t wait to see. As we prepare to celebrate one of the best musical genres in the industry, we take a look back at some of our favorite hits from one of its performers, Elle Varner.