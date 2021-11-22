3 Classic Records From ‘Soul Cypher’ Performer Elle Varner
Elle Varner has one of those powerhouse voices that doesn’t get the attention it deserves. The vocalist released her debut single “Only Wanna Give It to You” that shot to the No. 4 spot on the US Billboard Hot 200, instantly winning over R&B and soul fans.
This year, the “Don’t Wanna Dance” singer will appear in the 2021 Soul Train Awards “Soul Cypher” alongside some of the best in the genre, including Musiq Soulchild and Jac Ross for an exciting performance we can’t wait to see. As we prepare to celebrate one of the best musical genres in the industry, we take a look back at some of our favorite hits from one of its performers, Elle Varner.
“Refill”
Elle makes a fiddle sound so sultry in this record off her debut effort Perfectly Imperfect. Paired with her brilliant storytelling, this little number earned the songstress a Grammy nomination at the 55th annual ceremony for “Best R&B Song”
“F**k It All”
Everything about this record was amazing from the song lyrics to the short-film visual that went along with it. Elle has reached her breaking point after finding out her lover has been unfaithful in this vengeful ballad off her sophomore album Four Letter Word.
“Only Wanna Give It To You” ft. J. Cole
Elle’s first ever release as a musical artist, she tapped rapper J. Cole, whom she knew through mutual college friends. After running into each other at Sony Records’ headquarters, the pair decided to collaborate and out came this uptempo number that climbed the Top 25 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Chart.
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.