Explosion Showers Black Louisiana Town in Toxic Fallout

A massive explosion at Smitty’s Supply, a lubricant manufacturing plant in Roseland, Louisiana, has blanketed the majority-Black town in toxic residue, forcing hundreds to evacuate and raising fears of long-term health risks. The blast on August 22 tore through the facility’s 15 acres and half a million gallons of flammable materials, sending oily rain as far as 20 miles from the site, Capital B reported .

The outlet spoke with residents who say the disaster exposed them to dangerous chemicals while stripping away a vital source of local employment. “They don’t care about us,” said former plant worker Tyreik Taylor. “There is no way people don’t get sick, because we need help over here and we’re not getting it.”

Though no fatalities have been reported, officials confirmed that hazardous substances may have been released into the air and waterways. The town’s 1,200 residents — more than half of whom live in poverty — now face the dual burden of contamination and job loss, as Smitty’s laid off hundreds of workers in the days following the fire.

According to Capital B , more than 80% of Roseland’s residents were forced to evacuate in the immediate aftermath, crowding into a small community center. By August 26, most had returned, though the air was still heavy with petroleum fumes. Former employees said they were laid off days later, receiving little more than $250 a month in severance pay.

The company has a history of regulatory violations. In recent years, Smitty’s was cited for repeatedly polluting local waterways with chemicals like benzene and toluene at levels far beyond legal limits. Residents already faced higher-than-average rates of respiratory illness, and the disaster only heightened concerns.

Local officials cautioned people not to clean their homes until testing was complete, but distrust remains high. “I can’t trust them, and I also can’t do it myself,” Mary, a 68-year-old resident, told Capital B. “I’m just going to have to leave it and hope for the best.”

For many families in Roseland, the disaster represents more than just a health emergency — it’s an economic one too. Smitty’s employed roughly 450 people in a town where over half of the residents, and 90% of children, live in poverty. Without those jobs, residents fear financial survival will become even harder.

Patricia Thomas, a 65-year-old resident living on Social Security, described to Capital B the toll on her home: her trailer and plants are now covered in a black sheen, and the smell lingers in the air. “They’re acting like no one is responsible, but I know for sure who isn’t responsible — we didn’t do it,” she said. “Who is paying for it?”

Some residents have already filed lawsuits against the company, but others say they can’t afford legal fees. Many are left with no choice but to breathe contaminated air or go into debt to clean their homes.