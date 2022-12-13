Kanye West Says He ‘May Be Slightly Autistic’ But Isn’t Bipolar

In his latest bizarre interview, Kanye West claims he isn’t Bipolar, but “may be slightly autistic.”

Stopped by the celebrity gossip outlet X17 outside of the Cornerstone Christian Church in Los Angeles on Sunday (December 11), the rapper-producer commented about possibly having some form of ASD.

“Like my dad said: ‘You know, they’re gonna smear your name if you’re associated with Hitler.’ Yeah, obviously! Of course, dad,” Kanye said while standing next to his car with a facemask on. “Good idea, thanks a lot.”

“The truth is Jesus says love everyone, God says love everyone. For me, I believe that in no way I am not Bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic-like ‘Rain Man’, and that’s part of my superpower!” he continued. “That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do. There’s two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate.”

Ye went on to say that society needs “to bring Christ to China,” while spouting more antisemitism. Also during the interview, Kanye blamed Jewish people for Hitler’s “bad reputation” and tried downplaying the Holocaust by claiming abortion is “the Holocaust that we're dealing with right now.”

In 2016, West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after he was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after displaying erratic behavior at his personal trainer’s house. It’s something Kanye has contended, claiming on Twitter that he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”