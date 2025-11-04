Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Make Their Red Carpet Debut Since Welcoming Their 3rd Baby To The Fam

Mommy and Daddy dearest are outside! New parents (yet again) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red carpet debut since welcoming their 3rd child, baby girl Rocki Irish to the family. Rocky was being honored by the CFDA and received the 2025 Fashion Icon Award, an honor Rihanna also received in 2014.

Ever the fashion muse, Rihanna did not disappoint. She was swathed in Alaia, while Rocky rocked Chanel. These two fashion icons kept cameras flashing as they made their first red carpet appearance since becoming parents to three tots. Reportedly, there’s been marriage chatter swirling around the fashionable duo, seemingly after Rocky called himself a “loving husband” in a recent interview .

Upon their arrival at the event, the “Umbrella” singer described her outfit as a “postpartum forward look,” calling her Alaia ensemble “timeless” and “effortless.” The outfit included a floor-length black trench tied at the waist, a black turtleneck peeking at the collar, and draped white pants tucked into heels.

Rocky countered his love’s look with a classic Chanel suit layered over a butter-yellow sweater and vintage jewelry. He finished the fit with Briony Raymond and a vintage French gold collar.

Rocky’s Fashion Icon Award honors his fashion work from his own creative agency AWGE to his collaborations with Puma, Ray-Ban (he’s the brand’s first-ever creative director). He was also the Met Gala co-chair, which celebrated Black style this year with its “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style theme.