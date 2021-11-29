2021 Soul Train Awards: Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Bring The Funny As Hosts

Tonight will go down in history as one of the most memorable nights! Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold raised the roof for the fourth time as the hosts of the 2021 Soul Train Awards .

EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando previously said about the co-producers, “their energy, like that of the Awards, remains unparalleled. Our hosts are a great complement to this year’s special event."

The ceremony was hosted at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem and the BFFs did what they do best with a musical journey, heartfelt speeches, comical skits, high fashion, and memorable moments that’ll continue to keep us talking long after the show.

Below, see all the highlights from the dynamic pairing that has everyone buzzing.