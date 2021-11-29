2021 Soul Train Awards: Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold Bring The Funny As Hosts
Tonight will go down in history as one of the most memorable nights! Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold raised the roof for the fourth time as the hosts of the 2021 Soul Train Awards.
EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando previously said about the co-producers, “their energy, like that of the Awards, remains unparalleled. Our hosts are a great complement to this year’s special event."
The ceremony was hosted at the world-famous Apollo Theater in Harlem and the BFFs did what they do best with a musical journey, heartfelt speeches, comical skits, high fashion, and memorable moments that’ll continue to keep us talking long after the show.
Below, see all the highlights from the dynamic pairing that has everyone buzzing.
The Musical Journey
Campbell and Arnold served major looks as they took viewers through a musical journey through the decades with high-energy performances (spoiler alert: they hit all the high notes flawlessly). They were even joined on stage with singer El DeBarge.
The Beyoncé Fan Debacle
The besties had a hilarious “Beyoncé fan debacle” onstage while introducing performer and Best R&B/Soul Male Artist nominee Lucky Daye.
The Steve Harvey And Kiki Shepard Skit
Tisha dressed in a bright yellow zoot suit and short wig while Tichina Arnold dressed in an elegant and sparkly dress as they searched for talent in the audience before welcoming Leon Bridges on stage.