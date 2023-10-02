STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Spike Lee and Tonya Lee Lewis Relationship Timeline

The couple got married on Oct. 2, 1993, and have two children.
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee attend the 2022 EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee at the 2022 EBONY Power 100.
By Cheryl S. Grant
October 1, 2023 / 10:40 PM

Spike Lee and his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, have been married since 1993 and have become one of Hollywood's most recognizable power couples. The duo met at a Black Caucus dinner and have two kids, Satchel and son Jackson. Here is a timeline of the couple's love story.

  • 1992

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee & three large bodyguards as they arrive at theater for the screening of his movie Malcolm X.

    Photo by Robin Platzer/Getty Images

    Spike Lee Tonya Lewis Lee & three large bodyguards at the screening of Malcolm X.

    The couple, who met at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in 1992, attended a screening of his movie Malcolm X that same year. 

  • 1993

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend 'Knicks Basketball Game' on May 2, 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

    Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee at 'Knicks Basketball Game' on May 2, 1993 at Madison Square Garden.

    In 1993, the couple said, "I do." Here, they can be seen heading to Master Square Gardens to check out the filmmaker's favorite basketball team, the Knicks.

  • 1994

    Tonya Lewis Lee, Satchel Lee and Spike Lee during NYU's Tisch School of The Arts and The Kanbar Institute of Film and Television Filmmakers Gala.

    Photo by J. Kempin/FilmMagic

    Tonya Lewis Lee, Satchel Lee and Spike Lee during NYU's Tisch School of The Arts and The Kanbar Institute of Film and Television Filmmakers Gala.

    In 1994, the couple welcomed their first child, Satchel Lee. In this 2005 image, the family can be seen together at the Tish School Of Arts Gala. 

  • 1997

    Director Spike Lee, his son Jackson, daughter Satchel and wife Tanya pose for a picture on the third day of the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2006 in Venice, Italy.

    Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images

    Spike Lee, Jackson, Satchel and wife Tanya at the 63rd Venice Film Festival.

    Jackson Lee, who was born in 1997  and appeared in the film Red Hook Summer, written and directed by his dad spoke about coming to the realization that his father was a well-known director. "It was in fourth grade when Inside Man came out. All my friends came to school on the Monday after, and they were like, “Oh my God, your dad’s movie’s amazing!” He told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I loved seeing my dad working, but I didn’t truly understand the magnitude of it. I thought my dad was just a big Knicks fan, honestly, because on the street, everyone was all like, “Oh, Spike! How ’bout the Knicks?”

  • 1998

    Spike Lee (R) and wife Tonya Lewis Lee attend 70th Annual Academy Awards on March 23, 1998 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

    Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee at 70th Annual Academy Awards.

    The married couple were in perfect sync at the 70th Annual Academy Awards on March 23, 1998. This was also the year that the director of one of his films, He Got Game, starring Denzel Washington, opened at number one at the U.S. box office.

  • 2002

    Spike Lee and wife Tonya during "25th Hour" New York City Premiere - Arrivals at Ziegfeld Theater in New York City, New York, United States.

    Photo by James Devaney/WireImage

    Spike Lee and Tonya during "25th Hour" New York City Premiere.

    In 2002, 25th Hour was released and referred to by GQ magazine as "the best and most accurate depiction of a post-9/11 New York City." Spike told the outlet, “This was about the soul of New York City,” he said. “I made this film for New Yorkers, and I think they understand this is about them—this is for them.”

  • 2008

    Spike Lee, his son Jackson, daughter Satchel and wife Tonya Lewis Lee attend "Miracle At St. Anna" premiere at Warner Moderno Cinema on October 2, 2008 in Rome, Italy.

    Photo by Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

    Spike Lee, Jackson, Satchel and Tonya Lewis Lee attend "Miracle At St. Anna" premiere in Rome, Italy.

    The She's Gotta Have It  writer and director has always been willing to tackle tough topics in his movies, and The Miracle at St. Anna was no different. The story depicts an unspeakable massacre in a small village in Tuscany. Here, the family attends its premiere at Warner Moderno Cinema in Rome, Italy.

  • 2015

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend a Surprise Birthday Party at The Skylark on March 30, 2015 in New York City.

    Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee her Surprise Birthday Party at The Skylark on March 30, 2015.

    The director and producer threw a birthday surprise bash for his wife at The Skylark on March 30, 2015, in New York City. Lewis Lee also launched Movita Organics in that same year. She founded the brand to advocate for women's health. The mom of two also has written two children's books, Please Baby Please and Please Puppy Please.

  • 2021

    Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

    Photo by Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 2019.

    Like their parents, Satchel and Jackson are a part of the arts. In 2021, the siblings were named Golden Globes Ambassadors. Jackson, a director who has started a creative agency, was the first Black male to hold that honor, and Satchel was the first openly queer person. “I am a photographer, filmmaker, writer, creative director, and producer,” Satchel told the New York Times. “I want to be the Gertrude Stein of this generation.”

  • 2023

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend as The BFI Fellowship is awarded to Spike Lee at BFI Southbank on February 13, 2023 in London, England.

    Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Film Institute

    Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee at the The BFI Fellowship is awarded to Spike Lee.

    The award is awarded to individuals for their exceptional contribution to movie or television culture.As always, his wife was by his side as Spike was awarded the BFI Fellowship earlier this year in London, England.

