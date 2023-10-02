Spike Lee and Tonya Lee Lewis Relationship Timeline

Jackson Lee, who was born in 1997 and appeared in the film Red Hook Summer, written and directed by his dad spoke about coming to the realization that his father was a well-known director. "It was in fourth grade when Inside Man came out. All my friends came to school on the Monday after, and they were like, “Oh my God, your dad’s movie’s amazing!” He told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021. "I loved seeing my dad working, but I didn’t truly understand the magnitude of it. I thought my dad was just a big Knicks fan, honestly, because on the street, everyone was all like, “Oh, Spike! How ’bout the Knicks?”