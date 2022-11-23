Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Reasons Why You’ll Love D.C. Songstress Ari Lennox

Let’s face it; dating is hard. As a celebrity, that longing task could prove even more challenging. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ari shared her insecurities about dating, where she said, “I learned with dating, ask specific questions, ‘Are you a rapper? Do you play basketball?’ Like, I need to know specifically.” She added, “I will never be able to trust that you genuinely want to be here for me and not try to get to Cole or Dreamville or Interscope or like.”