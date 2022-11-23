WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Reasons Why You’ll Love D.C. Songstress Ari Lennox

The singer will forever be our 'Shea Butter' baby.
Ari Lennox

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Ari Lennox speaks onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard)
By Tabie Germain
November 23, 2022 / 6:00 AM

Ari Lennox is up for six nominations, including "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist," "Album of the Year," "Song of the Year," and many more at the  Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. Ahead of the biggest celebration of soul and r&b, we’re highlighting some of the most significant contributors to the genre and stars on the rise.

This year’s nominee has been steadily grinding to become the one to look out for soul and r&b. With tracks like “My Apartment” and “Shea Butter Baby,” the songbird has been giving us buzz-worthy records for every significant moment in our lives. Ahead of this year’s show, get to know we love Ari and why you’ll love the D.C. songstress too.

  • She’s the first lady of Dreamville

    Ari began uploading her music on the internet in 2009. However, she didn’t release her debut mixtape, Five Finger Discount, and debut EP, Ariography, until three years later.  By then, she had caught the attention of J. Cole, who made it known that he wanted to collaborate with the aspiring songstress. On December 8, 2015, it was announced that the D.C. songbird had been signed to Grammy Award-winning rapper label imprint Dreamville Records.

    RELATED: Soul Train Awards 2022: H.E.R. Does R&B the Right Way with These Sizzling Tracks

  • She’s not afraid to be vulnerable

    Let’s face it; dating is hard. As a celebrity, that longing task could prove even more challenging. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ari shared her insecurities about dating, where she said, “I learned with dating, ask specific questions, ‘Are you a rapper? Do you play basketball?’ Like, I need to know specifically.” She added, “I will never be able to trust that you genuinely want to be here for me and not try to get to Cole or Dreamville or Interscope or like.”

  • She makes the ultimate anthems

    Ari has a song for just about any moment. Whether you’re a proud introvert or just signed a lease on a place, “New Apartment” came at the perfect moment. Her 2019 project Shea Butter Baby, “New Apartment,” finds the songwriter celebrating her independence and newfound success.

    The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

