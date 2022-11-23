Soul Train Awards 2022: 3 Reasons Why You’ll Love D.C. Songstress Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox is up for six nominations, including "Best R&B/Soul Female Artist," "Album of the Year," "Song of the Year," and many more at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. Ahead of the biggest celebration of soul and r&b, we’re highlighting some of the most significant contributors to the genre and stars on the rise.
This year’s nominee has been steadily grinding to become the one to look out for soul and r&b. With tracks like “My Apartment” and “Shea Butter Baby,” the songbird has been giving us buzz-worthy records for every significant moment in our lives. Ahead of this year’s show, get to know we love Ari and why you’ll love the D.C. songstress too.
She’s the first lady of Dreamville
Ari began uploading her music on the internet in 2009. However, she didn’t release her debut mixtape, Five Finger Discount, and debut EP, Ariography, until three years later. By then, she had caught the attention of J. Cole, who made it known that he wanted to collaborate with the aspiring songstress. On December 8, 2015, it was announced that the D.C. songbird had been signed to Grammy Award-winning rapper label imprint Dreamville Records.
She’s not afraid to be vulnerable
Let’s face it; dating is hard. As a celebrity, that longing task could prove even more challenging. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Ari shared her insecurities about dating, where she said, “I learned with dating, ask specific questions, ‘Are you a rapper? Do you play basketball?’ Like, I need to know specifically.” She added, “I will never be able to trust that you genuinely want to be here for me and not try to get to Cole or Dreamville or Interscope or like.”
She makes the ultimate anthems
Ari has a song for just about any moment. Whether you’re a proud introvert or just signed a lease on a place, “New Apartment” came at the perfect moment. Her 2019 project Shea Butter Baby, “New Apartment,” finds the songwriter celebrating her independence and newfound success.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.