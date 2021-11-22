FIRST LOOK: Watch The Teaser For Amara La Negra’s All-New Late Night Talk Show, ‘Don’t Cancel Me’

Amara La Negra is getting her own talk show! Let us quickly introduce you to Fuse’s all-new late night talk series, Don’t Cancel Me.

The series, which will air on December 1, tackles major issues on a range of topics including colorism, sex & relationships, immigration, women's rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

During the 30-minute episodes, Amara will have honest and unfiltered conversations with experts and celebrity friends on some of America's most hot-button issues.

At BET.com, our readers were given a first look at the series hosted by the Afro-Latina musician and activist. Get into it, fam!

FYI: The new series, taped in Miami, premieres on December 1 on Fuse at 11pm ET/ and on Fuse+.