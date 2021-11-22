WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Celebrity

FIRST LOOK: Watch The Teaser For Amara La Negra’s All-New Late Night Talk Show, ‘Don’t Cancel Me’

Here’s what we know about the show that features hot-button topics.
Amara La Negra’s All-New Late Night Talk Show, ‘Don’t Cancel Me’

Fuse

November 22, 2021

Amara La Negra is getting her own talk show! Let us quickly introduce you to Fuse’s all-new late night talk series, Don’t Cancel Me.

The series, which will air on December 1, tackles major issues on a range of topics including colorism, sex & relationships, immigration, women's rights, and LGBTQ+ rights.

During the 30-minute episodes, Amara will have honest and unfiltered conversations with experts and celebrity friends on some of America's most hot-button issues.

At BET.com, our readers were given a first look at the series hosted by the Afro-Latina musician and activist. Get into it, fam!

FYI: The new series, taped in Miami, premieres on December 1 on Fuse at 11pm ET/ and on Fuse+.

RELATED | Felicidades! Amara La Negra Is Pregnant With Twins

** Next week, look out for Amara La Negra’s exclusive interview with BET.com!

celebritystyleamara la negra

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.