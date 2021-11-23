2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Prove Why James Fortune Was Nominated for ‘Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award’
It’s no question that songwriting legend James Fortune can make a hit gospel record, having earned over a dozen No. 1 hits over the span of his 15-year music career. The producer’s ability to understand that delivery means everything is probably why he’s been so successful in the genre with singles like “Hold On” and “I Trust You.”
Fortune has mastered turning the words of the bible into uptempo and motivational anthems so well, that his efforts earned him a 2021 Soul Train Awards nomination for “Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award.” We believe the Grammy-nominated artist definitely has what it takes to take home the honors and so we’ve created a list of songs proving exactly just why. Check it out below.
“Hold On” with FIYA ft. Monica & Fred Hammond
Fortune is all about uplifting in this beautiful uptempo gospel number featuring another gospel icon Fred Hammond and singer Monica, whose tender yet powerful vocals blend in beautifully.
“I Trust You”
This is one of Fortune’s most notable singles from his 2008 album Transformation and overall catalog. This medley about leaving it up to faith earned Fortune another no. 1 hit for his repertoire.
“You Survived”
This uplifting gospel tune appeared on the Fortune & FIYA debut project of the same name in 2004 . The track, which talks about overcoming obstacles, peaked at No. 2 most played Gospel song in the country.
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.