WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Prove Why James Fortune Was Nominated for ‘Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award’

The gospel legend has racked up plenty of No. 1 singles throughout his career.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: James Fortune attends 2019 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 20, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
By Tabie Germain
November 22, 2021

It’s no question that songwriting legend James Fortune can make a hit gospel record, having earned over a dozen No. 1 hits over the span of his 15-year music career.  The producer’s ability to understand that delivery means everything is probably why he’s been so successful in the genre with singles like “Hold On” and “I Trust You.”

Fortune has mastered turning the words of the bible into uptempo and motivational anthems so well, that his efforts earned him a 2021 Soul Train Awards nomination for “Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award.” We believe the Grammy-nominated artist definitely has what it takes to take home the honors and so we’ve created a list of songs proving exactly just why. Check it out below.

  • “Hold On” with FIYA ft. Monica & Fred Hammond

    Fortune is all about uplifting in this beautiful uptempo gospel number featuring another gospel icon Fred Hammond and singer Monica, whose tender yet powerful vocals blend in beautifully.

    RELATED: 2021 Soul Train Awards: Who is Koryn Hawthorne? 5 Things to Know About The Soul Cypher Performer

  • “I Trust You”

    This is one of Fortune’s most notable singles from his 2008 album Transformation and overall catalog. This medley about leaving it up to faith earned Fortune another no. 1 hit for his repertoire.

  • “You Survived”

    This uplifting gospel tune appeared on the Fortune & FIYA debut project of the same name in 2004 . The track, which talks about overcoming obstacles, peaked at No. 2  most played Gospel song in the country.

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

soul train awards 2021music

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.