2021 Soul Train Awards: 3 Songs That Prove Why James Fortune Was Nominated for ‘Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award’

It’s no question that songwriting legend James Fortune can make a hit gospel record, having earned over a dozen No. 1 hits over the span of his 15-year music career. The producer’s ability to understand that delivery means everything is probably why he’s been so successful in the genre with singles like “Hold On” and “I Trust You.”

Fortune has mastered turning the words of the bible into uptempo and motivational anthems so well, that his efforts earned him a 2021 Soul Train Awards nomination for “Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award.” We believe the Grammy-nominated artist definitely has what it takes to take home the honors and so we’ve created a list of songs proving exactly just why. Check it out below.