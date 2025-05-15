'Ms. Pat Settles It': Wigs, Whips, and Wardrobe Wars

The latest episode of Ms. Pat Settles It finds Pat presiding over a fresh batch of wild cases involving ex-friends, family drama, and a whole lot of petty. This time, it's borrowed wigs ruined with unauthorized haircuts, unpaid car payments between former besties, and sisters beefing over stolen clothes. As usual, White Boy Chris, Carmen Barton, Ray J, TS Madison, Tamar Braxton, and DeRay Davis are all along for the ride.

Cortney Moore vs. Crystal Moore

Cortney is suing her sister Crystal for $1,500 worth of clothes she claims were stolen and flaunted all over social media. Crystal’s defense? Cortney left the clothes at her house after living there rent-free for six months—and with Cortney now pregnant, she can’t even fit them.

Cortney clarifies that she only stayed five weeks due to an emergency (though she admits it felt like forever), brought her two kids along, and yes—she didn’t pay rent. She says she took most of the “big stuff” when she moved out and planned to come back for the clothes, some of which still had tags on them.

Crystal, on the other hand, assumed after six months that Cortney no longer wanted the clothes. So she took some liberties, wore them, and posted outfit pics all over her travels. A fair assumption...but still an assumption.

The Verdict:

Pat rules in favor of Crystal. Her reasoning? Crystal housed Cortney and her kids rent-free, so those clothes are now a finder’s fee. However, Crystal is required to buy some baby clothes for Cortney to even the score.

Ariyanna Lampley vs. Desirra Banks

Ariyanna is suing her friend Desirra for $2,287—the value of a wig Desirra borrowed and ruined with a surprise haircut. Desirra’s defense? The wig was already a mess and needed a glow-up.

Desirra explains that she was rushing to a fashion show after her hairstylist bailed last minute. Ariyanna offered up a wig she pulled from her trunk, which Desirra describes as "scraggly." So, naturally, she felt the need to “remix” it and gave it a trim.

Pat asks the obvious: Did Ariyanna give her permission to cut it? Nope. “Borrow” was the only word used—no scissors mentioned.

Ariyanna shows a pic of the wig pre-haircut—a waist-length bust-down giving full Cher. Desirra insists that’s not the wig she got and brings the altered version to court: a frizzy bob that looks nothing like Ariyanna’s photo. It’s giving chop and screw gone wrong.

The Verdict:

Pat rules that Desirra has to pay half—$1,143.50—since Ariyanna handed her the wig from the trunk and there’s no solid proof of its original condition. But still, that bob was disrespectful.

Audrey McHeard vs. Chris Irvin

Audrey is suing her ex-best friend and co-worker Chris for $5,000—the unpaid balance on a car she sold him. Chris ghosted her after paying only $1,000. His defense? Audrey got him fired, and that’s why he couldn’t pay.

According to Audrey, she sold Chris a 2000 S-Class Mercedes-Benz for $6,000, with a verbal agreement that he’d pay her $500 every two weeks. But after the first payment, he disappeared.

Chris claims he stopped paying because he lost his job—something he blames Audrey for. He says she got him fired after he chased down some customers who dined and dashed at the club where they worked. Their manager said it was unprofessional and let him go. But let’s be real: no one told him to go full bounty hunter on the job.

Oh, and it gets worse—Chris sold the car for $2,500 because he needed cash. And now? He’s working as an accountant at a car dealership. The irony!