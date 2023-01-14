De La Soul’s 1989 Single ‘The Magic Number’ Is Now Out On Streaming Platforms

De La Soul’s music is finally slated to hit streaming platforms, and now, fans can get a taste of what’s to come as the trio released their 1989 hit single ‘The Magic Number’ on Friday (January 13).

The song arrives on digital platforms more than 30 years after it first was featured on the legendary hip-hop group’s debut album 3 Feet High And Rising. The track regained popularity after it was featured in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Additionally, Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo are releasing a limited-edition 7” vinyl, cassingle and digital download, via De La’s website.