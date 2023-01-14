WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

De La Soul’s 1989 Single ‘The Magic Number’ Is Now Out On Streaming Platforms

The legendary hip-hop group’s entire catalog is slated to hit digital platforms on March 3.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Paul Meara
January 14, 2023 / 9:00 AM

De La Soul’s music is finally slated to hit streaming platforms, and now, fans can get a taste of what’s to come as the trio released their 1989 hit single ‘The Magic Number’ on Friday (January 13).

The song arrives on digital platforms more than 30 years after it first was featured on the legendary hip-hop group’s debut album 3 Feet High And Rising. The track regained popularity after it was featured in last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Additionally, Posdnuos, Trugoy, and Maseo are releasing a limited-edition 7” vinyl, cassingle and digital download, via De La’s website.

De La Soul announced they’ll be releasing their entire discography on streaming platforms this year in celebration of the 34th anniversary of 3 Feet High And Rising.

de la soulmusic news

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive newsletters, marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. For more information about our data practices, consult our Privacy Policy.