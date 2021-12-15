Ice-T And Coco Austin Throw Their Daughter Chanel An Over-The-Top 'SpongeBob' Themed Birthday Party!

Ice-T and Coco Austin always do it big for their daughter's birthday. This year was no different! Below, see how the doting parents splurged on their baby girl Chanel for her 6th birthday.

Photos are beginning to surface from Chanel's SpongeBob-themed birthday party, and we are seriously impressed by the colorful décor, custom artwork, and massive 3-tier cake by RJ Sweet Creations that fed into the "Bikini Bottom" vibe.

"Chanel's party was once again epic!! We always do it big," Coco proudly captioned an Instagram post that highlighted heartwarming moments from the party, including this adorable photo of the birthday girl with her parents.

According to Coco, the event was held at Nickelodeon Universe and DreamWorks Water Park located at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. Event planner Mimi of Nevaeh-Leh Events & Weddings did a fantastic job ensuring the decoration was both colorful and playful, while photographer John captured the photo-worthy moments.

“Thanks to the 100 guests that show[ed] up and to all the people behind the scenes that [made] Chanel's party so grand,” she captioned separate images. “So many pics to go through...I smile when [I] go through them!”

We love it! In case you were wondering, Chanel rocked a customized look by The Bling Queen and stylish bows from Madisyn’s Treasures. There’s no question that she’s a mini fashionista! Just look at the custom denim jacket and the model poses.